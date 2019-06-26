Winn Dixie hosts three job fairs in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Winn Dixie is looking for new members and hosting three job fairs this week.

The fairs will take place on: 

  • Wednesday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    Winn-Dixie store no. 494
    17184 Front Beach Rd., Panama City Beach, FL 32413
  • Thursday, June 27, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    Winn-Dixie store no. 552
    2533 Thomas Dr., Panama City, FL 32408
  • Friday, June 28, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    Winn-Dixie store no. 488
    23200 Front Beach Rd., Panama City Beach, FL 32413

 Applicants are encouraged to apply before attending at www.winn-dixie.com/careers and reference “Panama City Beach” or “Panama City” in the keywords field.

