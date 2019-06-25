Traffic accident results in arrests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after fleeing a traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was attempting a traffic stop on Back Beach Road when the vehicle fled the scene and headed towards the Hathaway Bridge. The pursuit was called off after a short time.

BCSO investigators later went over the Bridge and saw a car accident near the No Name Bar, and recognized one of the vehicles involved as the one that had fled the traffic stop. Witnesses told them that two back males had fled the accident in the direction of the Sun Harbor condominiums

The driver of the vehicle, Jerome Watts, Jr., was located in the condo parking lot and arrested. He has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding.

Police found the passenger of the vehicle, 29-year-old Garrison Warrender, hiding inside a man’s condo. Police say Warrender had taken the man’s phone and hidden inside. Warrender was also arrested and has been charged with burglary and grand theft.