Residents offered free dental care from Pancare

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Local residents are getting free dental work with the help of Pancare of Florida.

The group set up a mobile unit at Rutherford High School on Monday offering teeth cleaning, exams and emergency extractions. All services are free of charge.

Officials with Pancare say, they’ve always had the pop-up days for medical services but the need is even higher since Hurricane Michael.

Marketing coordinator, Ashley Kelley says they hope these days of free care will help take a load off for some families.

“A lot of people are going without needed medical and dental care. It’s hard with a lot of providers that have either relocated or closed down practices so we’re trying to get out into areas that don’t have a lot of services provided to give everyone the opportunity to be seen,” said Kelley.

Kelley says nothing is required for the dental help but all who have them should bring a driver’s license.

The team will also be set up on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in front of the Rutherford High Gymnasium.

Pancare will be having many more events coming up in the future offering both dental and medical services. All of the free days will be posted on Facebook.

