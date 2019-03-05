Rebuild 850 Looks to Raise $100,000 for Relief

An organization focused on rebuilding the Panhandle is getting a big donation but need the community’s help to double it.

Rebuild 850 and the Community Foundation of Florida teamed up to raise $100,000 dollars. The goal is to match an already promised donation from the Richard M Schulze Family Foundation.

The groups have until April 15th to raise the funds, in hopes to further help the counties impacted by Hurricane Michael.

One of the founders of Rebuild 850 says it’s time to put the news of Hurricane Michael back in people’s mind. “Folks have forgotten about us. I was out of town last week and I sent a picture of a building that’s three blocks from my house that’s destroyed and someone said, ‘what? That’s from, what hurricane was that?’ I mean, we are off the radar screen and it’s time we get back on the radar screen,” said Allan Bense.

Late Monday afternoon, Bense says the effort has already raised 50,000 dollars.

To contribute to the Disaster Relief Fund, please visit www.cfnf.org/giving/Hurricane-Relief.cfm, send a check to the Community Foundation of North Florida, noting it is for the Disaster Relief Fund to support Hurricane Michael, at 3600 Maclay Boulevard, Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL 32312 or call the Community Foundation at 850-222-2899