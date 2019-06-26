Plans to change golf course to housing in full swing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hombre Golf Course has been closed since Hurricane Michael but the owner is teeing up a new future for the land and turning fairways into homes.

The storm caused enough damage at the course to close the business. “It roughly cost us probably about $300,000 in cart repair and then 250 or so plus for bridge repairs, ” said owner, George Roberts.

Roberts says, even though he didn’t want to, the golf game had to come to an end. “We put a lot of blood sweat and tears to get that golf course turned around and it was in great shape and I know there’s a lot of people that wish it was still there. I’m one of them but unfortunately, that’s not what happened.”

So Roberts and his team are turning to the future and using the greens for a new residential project. “The contract is in three phases. Terra Verde being the first phase, the townhome section will be phase two, phase three will be the interior lots.”

Roberts will work with D.R. Horton to build 80-townhouses and more than 200-single-family homes. He says the homes will sell from anywhere between $200,000 dollars to as much as $500,000 dollars.



Construction on phase one is scheduled to begin in a few months, followed by phase two and three. Roberts says, “the permitting is already in process for everything else and I would say in the next year that all the permits for everything and probably the whole thing will be under construction.”

Roberts says he knows there is a huge need for housing in the area and hopes this can help fill that need while also boosting the economy.