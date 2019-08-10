Panama City Police investigate Friday night shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating a Friday night shooting near Frankford Avenue and 11th Street.

Police say juveniles were on a basketball court when things got out of hand. One of the juveniles pulled out a small firearm and shot another in the neck.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, although police say the shot was non-life threatening.

The suspect immediately fled the scene.

Police are currently looking for the suspect and the case is still under investigation.