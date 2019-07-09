Panama City making “last pass” for debris removal

Panama City, Fla. — If you’re still clearing up debris after Hurricane Michael, it’s time to put it on the side of the road; the city will be picking it up for the last time starting on July 10th.

“We’ve had an amazing amount of debris,” said City Manager Mark McQueen. “We’ve cleared out 36 years of debris in the last nine months.”

They’re about to do it one more time.

“We’re asking for one last effort,” said McQueen. “Lets get it out to the streets, let’s get it picked up, let’s get this city cleaned up.”

Panama City will begin its final phase of debris pickup on Wednesday, July 10th. The removal is free for citizens and saves the city money, as state and federal governments are covering 95 percent of the effort.

“It’s the cheapest way for us to get it out there, we really need our citizens to help us,” said McQueen.

He says citizens can help even more by seperating the debris into three piles; one for branches and other vegetative debris, one for broken appliances, and another for C&D goods from homes like drywall and insulation.

If residents don’t put the debris out by Wednesday, it could cost them.

“If there is a large amount we’re going to have to work with the homeowner with regard to what, if there is a fee associated with it,” said McQueen.

Last pass debris removal is expected to take four to six weeks, but residents are encouraged to put any more debris they have out by Wednesday, so that they don’t get left out.