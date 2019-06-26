More changes to Front Beach Road coming in 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Another segment of Front Beach Road will soon be under construction. Now that segment one is complete and two is underway, the design for Front Beach Road segment three is being finalized.

“Segment three runs on Front Beach Road essentially from the Winn Dixie at the “Y” down to Lullwater,” said David Campbell, Community Redevelopment Agency Manager.

The CRA invited all residents to the Lyndell Conference Center on Tuesday evening to see what plans are in store.

Campbell said, “State Road 79 will be a 4-lane for all vehicles. At the Front Beach Road portion, we’re going to add trolley lanes for the outside lanes. Those outside lanes can be used for tram and bicycles.”

Residents in attendance say they support the proposed changes.

“I think it looks really really good, it’s something we’ve needed very much and every year we see an improvement in the place anyway but I think this is a great step forward for us,” said Harri Brax.

Others say they like the plans but have some concerns.

Gene Christian is a PCB resident as well as the President of Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach. He said, “it is changing the traffic patterns obviously in front of us. It’s going to change our abilities, aqua vista residents and guests to be able to turn in and probably require a U-turn to have access to the property. It will correct some drainage problems we have so we’re appreciative of that.”

Campbell says the designs for segment three are in the final stages and are being reviewed by the Florida Department of Transportation. He says once approved, the work will begin in the first quarter of 2020.

The total for segment three is about $15 million dollars and all coming from the CRA’s budget.

Once these plans are approved, Campbell says they will begin designing segment 4.1 and 4.2.

To see the plan for segment three, click here.

To stay up to date on all meetings happening in Panama City Beach, click here.