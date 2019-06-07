Milton youth group spends week volunteering in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Milton, Florida teens are spending their week helping Hurricane Michael survivors get back into their homes

In partnership with Mission 850, a youth group from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church helped multiple elderly citizens move back into their homes on Friday morning.

The group spent all morning moving furniture, decor and personal belongings out of storage and back in their rightful place.

Members of the group say they volunteered their time because they see a need that needs to be filled in the area.

“I wanted to volunteer because I have a strong desire in my heart for helping people, and I knew that they need to and I really wanted to,” said Ceanna Dunn.

The group will spend one week in our area and plan to help in many different ways.

If you want to volunteer with Mission 850 or get more information, click here.