Miami based students aim to uplift Cedarfield Tigers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Many schools were damaged after Hurricane Michael, including Springfield Elementary. The school combined with Cedar Grove Elementary, creating Cedarfield.

On Wednesday, kindergarten through third-grade students got a little gift from fellow students at the Lehrman Community Day School in Miami.

The students decided to study the effects of hurricanes on animals and what animals do to prepare for hurricanes. They put their findings in a book and dedicated to the students at Cedarfield.

“Sammy the seagull gets lost from his family and meets all the different animals native to Florida,” said Springfield Elementary retired Principal, Harriet Taylor as she described the book.

Taylor says the book gives students a way to relate to the animals and how they also go through natural disasters. “Seeing that not just humans but also animals have been affected by the hurricane so it’s just part of the healing process and it’s comforting o our students and staff.”

She says Cedar Field was chosen due to a partnership of the Perry and Young Law Firm.

Each student took home a copy of the book, ‘Sammy’s Big Adventure’ and also their own seagull.

Taylor says any extra gifts will be given to students at St. Andrews Elementary School.