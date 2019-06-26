Local school helps students prepare for next year

PARKER, Fla. — Students at Parker Elementary got the chance to get prepared next year with the school supply drive.

Folders, binders, notebooks and pencils are just some of the items students packed into their favorite backpack.

Principal Chris Coan says this drive was made possible by a long list of donors, some of those being from out of state. He also says while it helps take a financial burden off families, it will also help students get excited for the upcoming school year.

“There’s something great about walking in and saying I have my own school supplies. Yes, a lot of schools are going to give a lot of supplies but to say you’re bringing your own in is a really really cool thing. Just like when you wear your brand new outfit to school that first day, you show off. You’re proud of it,” said Coan.

Coan says while the drive is designed for Parker students, no one will be turned away. It continues tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.