Local law enforcement teams up to give 100 kids new beds

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A nationwide non-profit made a stop in Bay County and is giving back to local kids.

“‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ is an organization that builds bunk beds for kids that are maybe sleeping on the floor or on couches,” said Nancy Matthews, Disaster Relief Director.

In an effort to help kids impacted by Hurricane Michael, the organization brought in a few hundred volunteers to help build bunk beds on Saturday.

“We’ve got the bay county sheriff’s office, all of our local police departments are participating. We’ve got the CFO’s office. Jimmy Patronis is here and some of his people are here,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis said, “I just think it’s constantly important to remind yourself how fortunate we really are. Some folks didn’t have the devastation others did and as we look out for each other, the community comes back stronger every day.”

The group took over the cafeteria at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven and created an assembly line to get the work done.

Matthews said, “the need is great. You really don’t know everybody’s real situation because everybody puts on a good face and so when you go into a home and you see these kids actually sleeping on a pile of clothes or on mats their parents gave them or an air mattress. It greatly affects their health and their education.”

The group built 50 bunk beds. They also gifted each child who received a bed with a mattress, sheets, a pillow and comforter for the bed.

Matthews says each child was previously chosen for the beds through application and screening system.

Next week, June 15, 2019, the organization is holding a day-long event called ‘Bunks Across America’ in attempts to break a world record.

