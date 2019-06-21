Jackson County School District provides school supplies for students in upcoming school year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. — The Jackson County School District announced on Thursday all supplies for students in the upcoming year will be covered.

Superintendent Larry Moore and members of the board say through generous donations of money and supplies following Hurricane Michael and a recent $50,000 grant covered the costs for the supplies.

The grant came from Save the Children.

Superintendent Moore says he made the decision in hopes to provide financial relief for families as many are still struggling from the storm.

Moore and the board members express their appreciation to Michael Kilts for his work with obtaining the grant and many volunteers/ donors who helped with donations.

Individuals schools will have more information on how the supplies will be distributed.