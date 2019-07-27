Crestview woman charged with escape attempt in addition to elderly exploitation

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview woman woman already sentenced to five years in prison is now also being charged with an escape attempt.

34-year old Elizabeth Hallford was at the Okaloosa County courthouse in Crestview for sentencing Thursday on charges of elderly exploitation and possession of a controlled substance.

After her sentencing, Hallford was placed in a secure hallway adjacent to the courtroom, awaiting transportation to the county jail. Authorities say she found an unsecured door and got away. Hallford was recaptured within minutes, about two blocks away. A review is being done by the Sheriff’s office to determine why the door latch was not closed securely.