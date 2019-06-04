County commissioners react to disaster relief bill passage

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — The disaster relief bill is on its way to the president’s desk after the House of Representatives passed the bill on Monday in Washington.

Now eight months after the devastation of Hurricane Michael, a $19 billion dollar disaster relief bill is finally heading to the oval office for President Donald Trump to approve.

“We’ve been waiting 236 days, so we’ve been very patient and glad they finally passed it,” said County Commissioner Robert Carroll.

Carroll says the money allocated for Hurricane Michael relief will be used in many different ways to rebuild the area, including almost $2 billion dollars to Tyndall Air Force Base.

Carroll said, “what it does is that it improves the infrastructure, everything in Bay County, it relieves us of the debt, that was not having to potentially raise taxes, so that’s the type of relief that we’re going to get. Somebody’s going to pay for all this so as a nation we come together and pay it together and we’re not stuck with the $661 million dollar debt.”

He says though, this didn’t happen without a long struggle and received several no’s, including two representatives Carroll thought would support the bill.

“There were still 58 members who voted against it, two in our own state of Florida which is disappointing. To live in coastal communities and then vote against this bill, that’s disappointing to hear but we’re glad it passed. We’re thankful.”

The money will be available after President Trump signs the bill but there’s no word yet on when that will happen.

