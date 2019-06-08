Carolina non-profit donates $30,000 to Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A couple impacted by Hurricane Florence is now giving back to hurricane Michael survivors and giving thousands of dollars to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We have a family here at the CAC and that family now includes Carolina Coastal Relief,” said GCCAC Executive Director Lori Allen.

“We have a home in Wilmington, or just south of Wilmington, so when Hurricane Florence hit, literally days after we just decided we had to do something immediately,” said Carolina Coastal Community Hurricane Fund founder Brian Kinn.

Through friends, the Kinn couple met Lori Allen.

Jennifer Kinn said, “she just told me what they needed and I said, I’m going to get that for you. I’m going to make this happen.”

The Kinn family kept their word, raising $30,000 dollars for the center.

Allen said, “I’ve been so inspired their work ethic and their drive and their passion to help us in our time of need and it all came from their time of need.”

“We wanted to experience what was really going on here because the media, the national media isn’t really telling what’s really going on down here and driving in, it’s all we could do to hold back tears to just see the damage that’s still here and the need that is years to come,” said Jennifer Kinn.

Both say they hope this isn’t their last visit to the panhandle.

“We’re just grateful that we met Lori and we’re grateful that we can be here and be able to do this. I mean, this is just the start of what we can do,” said Brian.

Allen says the money will be used in many different ways. “We have several projects here at the CAC. Obviously, we don’t have a roof and we still have four buildings that are in need of dire repair and so we have projects, of course, lined up to assist with those but we also have a lot of families have many many needs.”

