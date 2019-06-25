BCSO looking for carjacking suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a carjacking suspect.

Police responded to a call about a car theft and located a victim who had been beaten by two men. Police say the first suspect had stolen the victim’s vehicle, and the second suspect drove away in the first suspect’s vehicle.

A BCSO deputy located the stolen vehicle and follow it until it lost control and hit several vehicles before resting against a curb. The deputy positioned the vehicle to keep the driver, Jared Thomas Moore, from getting away. Police say Moore attempted to flee again and hit a scooter with his car. The rider was unharmed.

Moore then ran but was caught and arrested by a BCSO deputy. He has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence, and carjacking.

Police are still searching for the other suspect believed to have been with Moore in the carjacking. If you have information, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 7474700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.