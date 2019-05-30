Bay District teams up with Operation BBQ Relief for a free community event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Bay District Schools is teaming up with a non-profit organization to bring fun, live music, and free BBQ to Panama City.

In just over a week, Operation BBQ Relief will set up shop at Tommy Oliver Stadium for a free community BBQ.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt says this is just another group looking to bring some fun to the area and will also serve as a time to thank those who have helped the area recover.

He says any and everyone is invited, meaning even families from neighboring counties and this is a time to bring the community together to celebrate how far they’ve come since October 10th.

“I’ve heard every graduation speech over the last two weeks and I think resilience and perseverance are two main themes. While we don’t have any shade in Bay County right now, we’ve got a lot of good people that are making up for the shade and I just think it’s a good chance for us to extend a hearty thank you to these people,” said Husfelt.

The BBQ is on Sunday, June 9, 2019 and begins at 12:30 p.m.

The event is free for all but tickets are required. You can pick those up at the Nelson building as well as any school in the district.

