Bay District opens phone service to help families find resources

School may be closed, but the phone lines are open! Bay District Schools is adding another summer service for its families.

Starting Wednesday, June 5, 2019, a phone line service will be available.

Off duty, teachers will answer the phones from 7:00 in the morning through 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Parents can call in and get information on free meals, summer camps, counseling and more.

While the district is fronting the money for this brand new service, officials say it’s worth it during this storm recovery period.

“Well we think it’s going to be really helpful because this year we know more than ever that families are scrambling to figure out what their plans are for the summer and what they can do and families need the meal assistance so we think it’ll be very helpful to have a quick number that families can call and hopefully we’re going to be able to help all the people,” said District Spokesperson Sharon Michalik.

The number to call is 767- help which translates to 767-4357.

To keep up to date on Bay District School news, click here.

