Bay County woman loses homes in back to back Hurricanes

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — Hurricane season is here and one local woman is hoping 2019 will be a calm one.

Springfield resident, Clara Martinez says her new was completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“In Puerto Rico, you don’t have insurance so if you lose it, you either get help from FEMA or get nothing. I didn’t get anything,” said Martinez.

She says she and her family moved to Springfield in July 2018 and bought a home.

“Then came Michael and this house was gone too.”

Martinez survived both storms but lost everything she accomplished.

Martinez said, “it’s all you work for all your life. You’ve been saving and you bought all your stuff, your personal stuff was there and everything was lost.”

She says she moved to Florida for a fresh start but on October 10, 2018, the plans changed. “It was the same thing all over again. Everything lost again. Everything. Memories, the pictures were lost in Puerto Rico, you don’t have anything else. Now you’ve got to start all over again.”

Martinez is currently getting her home rebuilt and hoping it’s the last time but living in an RV until she can get back in.

“It’s bad. It’s really bad. It’s so uncomfortable. You know, the first month you don’t mind but since you’ve been there six months already.. It’s bad. It’s really, really bad.”

Through both hurricanes, Martinez has this to say about her experience.

“As soon as they a hurricane is coming, no matter how small it is, move out. Get to somewhere safe, and if it does hit your house or whatever, that’s all we can do. Keep on going, go to the next one because that’s all we can do.”