Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual award ceremony

BAY COUNTY, Fla. –The destruction of Hurricane Michael left many in shambles, but on Tuesday the Bay County Sheriff’s office award ceremony honored those who truly sacrificed and helped to lift everyone back up.

The ceremony honored deputies across the county as well as the sheriff for their acts of leadership throughout the community.

“Families lost everything, jail staff members not being able to locate families. We all pulled together and worked as a cohesive unit. I believe firmly in my heart that we did the best could with the hand we were dealt,” said Lieutenant Steven Smith.

This year, everyone in the agency received a service ribbon for their help and aid after Hurricane Michael. But we can’t forget about the active shooter situation that happened in May at Briarwood Apartments.

Investigator Rozier won the medal of valor award for his service that day.

“Every law enforcement officer out there that day deserves this award because everybody had valor on that day. There were a lot of civilians that would deserve this award because they were right there in the thick of it with us. Some of them literally standing among the officers as the shooting was going on. So everyone deserves that award,” said Rozier.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says he’s proud of the men and women who are sworn to protect and serve.

I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women at the sheriff’s office and the way they rose to those occasions. I mean those are once in a lifetime, once in a career type events to handle.”

