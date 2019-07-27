Ark of the Bay members strut their stuff at annual fundraiser

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Clients of Ark of the Bay striking a pose on the runway at Edgewater Beach Resort Friday evening, all for a good cause.

T.J. Maxx sponsored the event. It gave people with special needs and disabilities a chance to pick out their own outfits at the store and show them off to the audience. Participants wore their casual and evening wear looks throughout the night.

Ron Sharpe, the executive director of the event, says its such a blessing to see everyone having fun, “Getting to see individuals with human needs, getting a chance to show the community who they are, it is everything. This is what it’s all about.”

A live auction was also held with items from sponsors as well to raise money that goes directly to the Ark of the Bay.