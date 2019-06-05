Annual summit allows educators to continue learning

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — The annual Superintendent’s Summit gives Bay District Support Staff and Administrators a chance to do a little learning of their own.

On day one, the group tackled topics of behavioral and emotional issues, featuring a well-known name in education.

“To see her in person has been really exciting. It’s like seeing a celebrity,” said Hiland Park Principal, Ilea Faircloth.

“I think Ruby Payne’s experience is world renowned, and she understands what causes students to act out,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Ruby Payne is an author, speaker, and longtime educator with a Ph.D. from Loyola University.

“All emotional well-being is based on two things, safety, and belonging and the hurricane kind of disrupted both,” said Payne.

Payne taught the group different strategies to help not only students but for themselves during times emotions may take over.

“She used a strategy of using a tennis ball and just bouncing it on the floor and then being calm and not saying anything, just letting the student hear the noise of the ball. So that’s definitely something that I’m going to implement and integrate into my office,” said Faircloth.

Payne says after experiencing a natural disaster especially, behavioral issues are more common.

Payne said, “your brain lacks predictability and when you don’t have it, then you go back to your brain stem which is your survival and you go back to survival behavior.”

She says a day at school can serve as the only familiar event to children.

Superintendent Husfelt says the training they received on Wednesday will benefit the district for years to come. “It’s not that a student wants to behave or wants to do something bad, there are outliers that cause these things, so she’s putting a balance in there to help us to understand what those causes are and how we can identify them and then help the student.”

The summit will continue on Thursday and will feature the topic of school safety.

To learn more about Ruby Payne and her work, click here.