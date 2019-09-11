A natural disaster could strike at any time, are you prepared?

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- September 10 marks the peak of hurricane season and emergency management officials don’t want residents to forget what could still be ahead, as it is National Preparedness Month.

Now is a good time to prepare if you haven’t and check your survival kits if you have.

No one likes to think about experiencing a natural disaster but, it’s better to be prepared than trying to figure out what to do when disaster strikes.

It’s like the saying, practice makes perfect. Create a plan, practice it and make adjustments before its too late. Don’t let a disaster blindside you.

“It’s not a matter of if. It’s going to be a matter of when,” warned Jeff Goldberg, Emergency Director.

Hurricanes are not the only disaster to be prepared for. Another top priority, heat advisories. Experts say hydration is key.

“Beer is not hydration. I’m like that as well. It’s hot out. While a nice cold be would sound great, try to temper that with water,” reasoned Goldberg.

Water, non-perishable food, batteries, copies of important documents, pre-charged cellphone chargers and radio should be in your survival kit. Be ready for anything.

“Preparedness as a holistic approach is looking at all of the disasters and emergencies that can happen within your community and prepare for those,” said Goldberg.

Be ready to survive for 5 to 7 days post-disaster.

Creating an emergency plan will not only help you weather the storm, it will also give you peace of mind knowing that everyone will be safe. So in recognition of national preparedness month take time to make a plan.