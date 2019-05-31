2019 Bay District seniors recognized for their strength

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — As high school graduations have come to an end in Bay County, the new graduates all have special items to hold on to.

As high school seniors walked across the stage, a special symbol laid on their gowns.

“I think it’s great for our neighbors to the schools to the west of us to think of us in our time of need,” said Mosley High Principal, Brian Bullock.

Students from Niceville and Choctaw, gifting the entire district’s class of 2019 a light blue cord to represent resilience.

“People are seeing that we’ve gone through a lot and seeing that we had to rebuild as a community and it shows us that people are still out there looking for us and taking care of us,” said Mosley alumna, Madi Flammia.

The Mosley graduates say they’re grateful for the support but even more grateful for their community after Hurricane Michael.

“You kind of had friends everywhere. Everybody was leaning on everybody because everybody went through the same thing basically. A lot of people lost a lot of things,” said Mosley alumnus Jaylin Woeford.

Flammia says the special cords made every 2019 class, one.

“I feel like it’s really unifying for our class as a whole but I also feel like it does set us apart because it’s something that we had to experience that is kind of unknown to other classes,” said Flammia.

“Tenacity and getting hit and moving forward. And our senior class, Mosley senior class, Bay District Schools senior has definitely got hit but they got up and moved forward,” said Bullock.

Every student who graduated in Bay District Schools in 2019 received this special cord.