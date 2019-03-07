Woman Charged with Allegedly Killing 3-year-old Son to Appear in Court
BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Bay County woman charged with allegedly killing her three-year-old son will be in court again on Thursday.
The Egypt Robinson case dates back to 2015 after the woman's roommate found Robinson's son wrapped in a sheet inside a suitcase. Investigators say Robinson stabbed her son multiple times, then put him in a suitcase and threw him into the swamp behind her Callaway home.
Robinson was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in September of last year but on Thursday, Robinson will have a motion hearing after the state asked for robinson to be re-evaluated.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
The hearing will be Thursday afternoon at the Bay County Courthouse.
More Stories
-
With the devastating effects Hurricane Michael had on residents, one…
-
The Arnold softball team beat Mosley Wednesday night.
-
A Bay County resident spent more than…