Woman Charged with Allegedly Killing 3-year-old Son to Appear in Court

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 06:33 PM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 11:23 PM EST

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Bay County woman charged with allegedly killing her three-year-old son will be in court again on Thursday.

The Egypt Robinson case dates back to 2015 after the woman's roommate found Robinson's son wrapped in a sheet inside a suitcase. Investigators say Robinson stabbed her son multiple times, then put him in a suitcase and threw him into the swamp behind her Callaway home.

Robinson was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in September of last year but on Thursday, Robinson will have a motion hearing after the state asked for robinson to be re-evaluated.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. 

The hearing will be Thursday afternoon at the Bay County Courthouse.

