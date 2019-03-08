Trial is Undecided for Woman Accused of Killing Son Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Bay County woman charged with killing her son appeared in court on Thursday and still unsure if she will face a trial.

Egypt Robinson is accused of stabbing her three-year-old son, wrapping him in a sheet, putting him inside a suitcase and placing him in a swamp behind her Callaway home in 2015.

In 2018, Robinson was determined mentally unable to stand a trial.

On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson heard reports of two separate doctors, both with different findings, but still had some questions.

"Building to a conclusion or an opinion on Dr. Albert's findings and I didn't know if there was any independent evidence of that that is available. I want Dr. Albert's diagnosis and what he based that diagnosis on so at least I can make that determination based on all the doctor's testimonies that I've seen," said Judge Patterson.

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

The court is scheduled to come back on June 6, 2019.