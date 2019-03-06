Don't Miss

Town Hall Meeting Tackles Multiple Topics

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 09:09 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 11:49 PM EST

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Panama City Beach got a lot of questions answered and ideas shared Tuesday night at a town hall.

Councilman Geoff McConnell hosted the event, discussing any topic a resident could come up with.

Future projects, construction, and different city codes were just some of the topics put on the table.

Residents asked questions and gave suggestions on the direction and decisions the city will make in the future.

Councilman McConnell says the input from the community he and the council serves is vital for the growth of the city.

"It was critical to have input so that we know what the city and the residents want us to go and do. I thought we had a lot of good input, good back and forth that answered a lot of questions and gave us some good ideas and got some feel of what people want," said McConnell.

the council will host its next meeting on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.
 

