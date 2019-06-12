Tourist Development Council increases budget for Panama City Beach Sports Complex Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- The new sports complex in Panama City Beach is less than 30 days from opening but officials are making changes to the Fiscal Year 2019 budget in order to get the job done.

At Tuesday morning's Bay County Tourist Development Council meeting, the board approved a $137,000 dollar increase for the park.

Officials say the rise in prices for labor and construction caused the change but they believe the park will also bring in more revenue than previously expected.

The board also discussed the selling of alcohol inside the park.

President of the TDC, Dan Rowe said, "Alcohol sales are a tricky thing anywhere and there was a discussion between the TDC and the management of the facility as to who should have the alcohol license, who should have that liability."

As of now, the TDC voted not to sell alcohol within the park until another agreement can be reached.

The park's first event is scheduled for July 8, 2019.

Currently, the park is already scheduled for 48 events in 2019.

