Southport man arrested after reportedly beating the victim with a hammer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- The Bay County Sheriff's Office says Southport man, Allan Shane Miller was arrested Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Deputies say on June 10, 2019, they responded to a home in Southport in reference to battery.

Once they arrived, deputies say they contacted the victim who says Miller attacked him. The victim says the two had been arguing over Facebook for about an hour prior to the incident.

According to the arrest report, the victim says Miller would 'split his head open.'

The victim says Miller is his neighbor and he was in the shed when Miller opened the door, grabbed a metal hammer and begin hitting him with it. He says Miller also attempted to gouge his eyes out.

In the report, the victim says he was able to run inside and get his mother to call 911.

The victim had injuries to his head and both arms.

Miller reportedly left the scene in a black Ford Ranger truck but was later arrested.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Miller is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court in August.