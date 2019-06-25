PCB seeking feedback on street project

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) - The City of Panama City Beach is hosting an open house meeting to discuss proposed road improvements in the city.

The City has proposed transforming South Arnold Road (SR 79) and Front Beach Road (SR 30) from two lane facilities into a four-lane divided urban roadway, bicycle lanes, a median of appropriate width with turn lanes, and sidewalks on each side.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at the Lyndell Conference Center, located at 423 Lyndell Lane, from 5:30-7 p.m. Panama City Beach representatives will be available to receive comments, discuss proposed improvements and answer questions.