Panama City Police ask for public's help in finding men involved in car burglaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- After several vehicle burglaries in Panama City, police are asking for help to find the men involved.

They say the burglaries happened at the 700 blocks of Cedar Avenue and Maple Avenue in the early morning hours on May 20, 2019, and May 21, 2019.

Police say two males drove an unknown make or model, silver or gold sedan, parked in the roadway, and approached the residence.

According to the report, the two were wearing gray sweatshirts with hoods, and one male appears to be wearing gloves.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850- 872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers 850-785-TIPS.