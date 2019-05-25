Panama City man arrested after police say he had sex with a minor Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Lynn Haven Police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Joseph Rozier for having sex with a minor.

According to the police report, Rozier met the minor, who is 13 years-old, on Instagram. The two conversed on the app and exchanged sexually explicit message, according to police. This, police say, ended with the defendant asking the victim if she would engage in sexual intercourse. The report says she agreed.

On or about May 14, 2019, the two met up near Buccaneer Drive in Lynn Haven and police say that's when the intercourse occurred inside a vehicle.

After interviews with the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, the victim stated Rozier knew she was an 8th-grade student before the incident and she told him she was 'really young.'

Rozier was arrested without incident on Thursday by the Lynn Haven Police.

Springfield Police also assisted in the case.

Rozier is being charged with lewd and lascivious battery. At his first appearance he was released without bond to his parent's custody.