Panama City Fire Department Adds Honorary Member to Their Team Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Panama City Fire Department gained a new member to its team and they say she is the bravest of them all.

Eight-year-old Taylor Kent Moore lives everyday with a condition called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in various organs.

"She's a miracle. She's not supposed to be here. They told us she'd live 5 days. She has 16 lesions in her brain, 10 in her heart, 38 on her body and the disease progressively gets worse," said Taylor's father, Benny Moore.

On Wednesday, in part of their 'Lids 4 Kids' program, the fire department honored Taylor Kent for her bravery.

"You got Hurricane Michael and everybody's messed up. This town comes together and this is just another thing we come together," said Engineer and Founder of 'Lids 4 Kids' Shanen French.

French says seeing kids like Taylor Kent smile really puts things into perspective. "I think these little people don't realize how much they inspire us big people. You see them smiling and carrying on. They're dealing with stuff that we couldn't deal with and what the wind blew down is just stuff. What they're dealing with everyday, that's real life."

Moore says, "she's trying to make everybody happy when she can and she doesn't know she's sick. So nobody tells her she's sick, everybody just tells her she's going to do fine and make it."