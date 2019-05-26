Panama City Beach Police remind people to 'click it or ticket' Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Panama City Beach Police is reminding its residents to 'Click it or Ticket.'

The annual campaign is apart of a national initiative and is recognized from May 20 through June 2.

According to the national highway traffic safety administration, in 2017, there were more than 10,000 people killed in car crashes who were not wearing a seat belt.

More than half of passengers in those vehicles also passed away when the accidents happened in the evening to early morning hours.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies will be taking a 'no excuse' approach and will be writing citations for those pulled over without a seat belt.