Panama City Beach Fire Department ensures kids have the coolest last day of school ever

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- The last day of school is exciting for everyone but the Panama City Beach Fire Department is making sure elementary kids have the coolest last day possible.

As students at Hutchinson Beach Elementary headed home for summer, firefighters were waiting for them.

As buses drove by, the crew sprayed them down with water hoses. Kids screamed out the windows, excited to get splashed by the cool water.

Firefighters say they do things like this in the community so kids know, they'll be around for more than just emergencies.

This school is right down the road from our station and we're here all the time, whether it be for actual work or for play. We play some kickball with them sometimes and maybe throw the football around. We come here and do a public education program, fire prevention program and it's just one thing to add to what we do with these guys," said Lieutenant Garrett Jackson.

Students who didn't ride the bus ran over to help the crew spray the buses down.