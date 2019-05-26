Non-profit organization teams up with Bay District to offer free summer meals Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Bay District Schools and disaster relief non-profit, Mercy Chefs have teamed up to help students and their families this summer.

Through the Beacon of Hope initiative, free dinner meals will be provided for families in the district.

The program begins on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and will take place Tuesday through Sunday evenings.

Meals will be given out from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oscar Patterson Elementary School located at 1025 Redwood Avenue in Panama City.

To learn more about Mercy Chefs and what they do, click here.