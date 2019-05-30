Multiple car accident shuts down eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Emergency crews are currently working to clean up an accident on Panama City Beach Parkway and Pier Park Drive.
Multiple vehicles are involved, including an overturned dump truck.
Panama City Beach Officials say the dump truck hit five other vehicles.
Multiple minor injuries have been reported. None are life-threatening.
Panama City Beach Emergency crews responded to the call.
The eastbound lanes were shut down for some time but the area is now clear.
More Stories
-
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Lots of hungry burger lovers will soon have…
-
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Every high school senior dreams of walking across…
-
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - One of the groups that need disaster funding…