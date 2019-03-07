More Unlicensed Workers Causing Residents Trouble in Bay County Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Bay County resident spent more than $6,000 dollars to move and install her mobile home and now has to do it all over again.

Laken Henderson and her family were forced to move out of their home after Hurricane Michael.

"We bought a mobile home because my aunt allowed us to move it to her property," said Henderson.

Henderson hired Julius Myrick out of Pensacola to move the mobile home and install it.

Henderson said, "when we got out here and went to go get the power turned on, they said we had to have a permit. So we were like 'we'll pay the permit.' Well when it came down to it, they said there wasn't a permit pulled. The house hasn't been inspected."

Myrick says a permit was never in the contract his company had with Henderson. "I sent my crew down there and before they started on the trailer, they filled out the contract and in the contract it says, no permit," said Myrick.

Myrick also says he and his guys are unable to pull permits. "My son and foreman went down to Tallahassee to take the test and they failed the test to be able to pull permits."

News13 spoke with Bay County officials and they say anyone who is unable to pull permits is unlicensed to do the job.

Henderson now has to hire a new installer to re-do the work that's been done. She has spoken with the Bay County Sheriff's Office and plans to file a complaint..

