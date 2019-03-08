Man Given 42 Months in Prison for Soliciting Sex From a Child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - David Harris Fuller of Covington, Georgia will be in jail for 42 months and on probation for 15 years after using Facebook to engage in an inappropriate online relationship with a Lynn Haven minor.

Fuller appeared in court on Friday, March 1, 2019, to receive his sentence where he entered a no contest plea.

According to the Lynn Haven Police report, Fuller knew the victim to be a minor when engaging in the relationship. The report says, Fuller told the minor that he was in Georgia and the age of consent is 16 in the state.

The report says, during the months of June and July of 2017, Fuller and the minor exchanged hundreds of messages that were usually sexual in nature and sometimes included photographs and videos.

Fuller was arrested by the Lynn Haven Police in August of 2018.

His charges include one count of the use of computer online service to solicit sex acts from a child and three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Fuller will serve 42 months in the Bay County Jail for the first count and 5 years consecutively for count two, three and four.