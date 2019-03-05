Man Convicted of Killing Police Officer Awaits New Trial Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Robert Bailey was convicted for homicide of a police officer and sentenced to death more than ten years ago but he is getting a new sentence.

The case dates back to 2005 when Bailey shot and killed on duty Panama City Beach Police Officer, Kevin Kight.

Bailey was sentenced to death the next year but a decision by the United States Supreme Court reopened Bailey's and many others cases in the state of Florida.

Bailey's defense and the state discussed a new trial date in court on Friday and they are hoping to get the case in front of a new jury in early December of 2019.

The family released this statement after the hearing; "We continue to be deeply saddened by the July 2017 ruling of the Supreme Court to grant a new sentencing hearing for Kevin's killer. However, we are confident that the State Attorney's Office and the judicial system will see that justice is served in this case. Myself and the family thank you for your continued prayers."