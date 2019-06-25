Lynn Haven Rebuilding Workshops begin Tuesday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) - Lynn Haven residents will have their first of four opportunities to provide input, ideas and opinions on the design of city facilities.
The first public workshop will be about city hall and will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Elementary Media Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the regularly scheduled commission meeting will begin after the workshop.
The other three Lynn Haven workshops will have the following topics:
- July 23- Senior Center and Garden Club
- August 20- Sports Complex
- September 24- Library
Those meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Elementary Cafetorium.
More Stories
-
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (
-
-
MARIANNA, Fla. -- A new school is…