Lynn Haven Rebuilding Workshops begin Tuesday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) - Lynn Haven residents will have their first of four opportunities to provide input, ideas and opinions on the design of city facilities.

The first public workshop will be about city hall and will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Elementary Media Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the regularly scheduled commission meeting will begin after the workshop.

The other three Lynn Haven workshops will have the following topics:

July 23- Senior Center and Garden Club

August 20- Sports Complex

September 24- Library

Those meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Elementary Cafetorium.