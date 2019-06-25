Don't Miss

Lynn Haven Rebuilding Workshops begin Tuesday

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 01:19 PM EDT

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) - Lynn Haven residents will have their first of four opportunities to provide input, ideas and opinions on the design of city facilities. 

The first public workshop will be about city hall and will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Elementary Media Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the regularly scheduled commission meeting will begin after the workshop.

The other three Lynn Haven workshops will have the following topics:

  • July 23- Senior Center and Garden Club
  • August 20- Sports Complex
  • September 24- Library

Those meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Elementary Cafetorium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center