Lynn Haven man accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. -- Daniel Isaiah Johnson was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl.

According to the police report, the victim stated over the past month, Johnson repeatedly touched her inappropriately and in a sexual manner on her butt, breasts and vagina area over her clothing.

The victim also stated Johnson would make sexual comments to her.

On Sunday, the victim stated Johnson exposed himself to her. The victim then reported the acts to a family member, says police.

Police say, while Johnson was being interviewed, he admitted to having touched the victim's buttocks but denied ever exposing himself to her.

Johnson, 22, was arrested and facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child 12 to 16 years of age.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.