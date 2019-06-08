Local organization uses yard sale to raise money for community Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A local organization is continuing their work to help give back to the community and through a yard sale, the Pilot Club of Panama City aimed to raise funds for their group.

Representatives say the money raised throughout the day will go towards things like scholarships, the Girls Inc., as well as those with brain injuries or illnesses.

Organizers of the yard sale say not only do events like these help their group but fills a need in the community.

President of the Pilot Club, Shawnna Ervin, "We're earning money to support the facilities that we do work with, but we're also here for the community so if they need something, we're going to help them out."

