Local man wakes up residents as fire approaches their home Video

MILLVILLE, Fla. -- A local man says he didn't want to do anything but help when he saw a fire inching toward another home down the street from his.

On Sunday afternoon, the Panama City Fire Department responded to a home located on North Gray Avenue in Millville.

The fire took over the garage and took firefighters about three hours to get fully under control.

News13 spoke to a nearby neighbor, Roger Dillard, who says he saw it all unfold.

This is what he says happened on this quiet Sunday afternoon. "And I was going to the store, and when I pulled up to my house, I was going to get my wallet where I could get something from the store and I looked down here and I saw like a little cloud of smoke going up and I said, 'that's too big to be a BBQ."

Dillard says that's when he saw the fire inches away from the home.

"And I walked over there to the side of their house at the fence and I could see fire coming up from the privacy fence in between the houses. It didn't take but a minute before it started coming up pretty high and then the wind started blowing toward their house."

He says his first reaction to this site was to help. "I ran to the door and knocked on the door to see if there was anybody in the house."

Luckily, Dillard woke up the only person that was inside and she was able to get out safely.

But Dillard says he didn't stop there. "We were taking water hoses and trying to do what we could until the fire department got here."

When asked if Dillard considers himself a hero, all he could do was laugh.

I'm just glad I got em up and got them out of the house. That's the main point," was his response.

Bay County Emergency Services also assisted in the fire.

The fire is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.