Local Event Brings Awareness to Human Trafficking

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A special event to educate and bring awareness to human trafficking is begins Friday.

Hosted by the 14th Judicial District Human Trafficking Coalition, the event will feature two days. Those who attend on day one will hear stories from human trafficking survivors.

The event is designed to help residents understand the issues and notice warning signs.

Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez of the Panama City Beach Police says the community can only help the cause if they are informed.

"The whole purpose of this is to encourage the community to get involved. So if you show up and just listen to some of the stories of the survivors, that within itself would help our community better understand the dangers facing our society today," said Lt. Talamantez.

The first event begins Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at St. Andrews Assembly of God located on 15th street.

Anyone 18 and under must have a parent or guardian with them or a signed permission slip and waiver with a valid ID.

