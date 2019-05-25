Local business holds rally for the 'Spread the Love Guy' Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- A local man went viral on social media after security of Pier Park asked him to leave the property.



Decaris Hunter is known as the 'Spread the Love' guy in the area and can be seen in bright colors on any given street.

On Wednesday, Hunter was at Pier Park;s private property area and was asked to leave.

Many residents showed support for Hunter on social media and even a local restaurant, Freshii showed their support and hosted a 'spread the love rally' on Friday afternoon.

Freshii is located on Pier Park Drive near Target.

Representatives with the restaurant say they wanted to host the rally to let everyone in the community know what Pier Park really stands for.



"When we heard what kind of happened with Decaris, we needed to reach out, extend that olive branch and say "hey, we want to spread the love, we welcome you here to Pier Park and let's get you back over here," said owner, Caleb Smith.



Hunter said, " I definitely wanted to come out and show that we still spread love, we want to let everything go. I don't hold any grudges toward anybody. I just want to come out and still spread love."

News13 reached out to Pier Park and they released this statement saying, "Pier Park is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. We have reviewed the concerns Mr. Hunter raised about his experience Wednesday and regret that it escalated the way it did. We have apologized to Mr. Hunter privately and offer this public apology to him now."

Hunter says he was reluctant to return to Pier Park so soon after the incident but says the rally was ultimately something he couldn't miss. "I love it. That's why i couldn't turn it down. I saw so many people wanted to come and support, spread the love, and that's what it's all about. It's all about us still, no matter what, us choosing to love over everything."

Freshii also surprised Hunter with free food for him and his family for a year at the restaurant.