Inmates put own health at risk in financial scheme

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A group of bay county jail inmates faces additional charges after authorities say they cooked up a financial scheme and put their own health at risk.

"It's basically a con job that they were trying to pull for financial gain," said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

On May 23rd, 2019, seven inmates stated they were having bad health reactions.

"Some of the construction at the jail, one of the contractors spilled about a quart of a soap cleaner type substance that went down a downspout onto the rec yard," said Ford.

Deputies took the inmates inside to shower and change their clothes but the complaints continued. So an officer stepped out to get a nurse.

Ford says that's when the story turned. "When we went back to review the incident, found that one of them pulled a soda bottle out of his pants. They all gathered around a trash can and began pouring that on each other's hands and then wiping it on their hands and bodies."

He says the group planned their reaction to get a check. "In conducting our investigation, we were able to get confessions from I think 4 of the inmates indicating that this was a plan that they had concocted to file some sort of a claim."

Ford says the investigation didn't end there. "We did recover the bottle out of the trash can and found that solution was in there and actually the investigation led to the fact that there were additional bottles with the substance inside the dorm."

Those charged with Insurance Fraud were Steven Floyd Clemons, Jr, age 39, James Cooper, age 38, Joshua Fate Bagley, Jr., age 33, Anthony Goodwin, age 27, James "Freddie" Seaborn, age 37, Daniel Joseph Edwards, age 27, and J. Michael Pennington, age 31.

The two others who collected the cleaning solution/water mix were Terrance Scales, age 39, and Christopher Hardison, age 37. They were charged with Introduction of Contraband.