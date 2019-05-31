Inmates charged with Insurance Fraud after reportedly putting cleaning solution in their eyes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, seven inmates are being charged after they say the inmates intentionally put a cleaning solution on their skin, in their eyes and also ingested it.

On May 23rd, deputies say construction workers were preparing the roof when a worker accidentally spilled about a quart of cleaning solution. This solution seeped through the air conditioning units and ended up on the floor of a recreation area inside a housing pod.

Deputies say seven inmates began to complain of reactions about 10 minutes after the cleaning solution was spilled. The inmates were brought inside and the seven who complained of a reaction were allowed to take a shower.

The seven inmates were complaining of continuous reactions in the eyes and on their skin and were brought into a small room near the Pod, said the Sheriff's Office. Jail medical staff was brought to the room.

Each inmate was examined and then allowed to file an insurance complaint with the county.

After further investigation into the matter, deputies found on surveillance footage one of the inmates had collected the cleaning solution into a Mountain Dew bottle.

On video, the inmate pulls the hidden bottle from the waistband of his pants and the rest of the inmates in the room pour some of the liquid in their hands and intentionally put it on their skin, in their eyes, or ingest it prior to the medical examination.

When interviewed, four of the seven inmates admitted to placing the solution on their person in order to file the insurance claim with the county.

It was also learned that two other inmates had collected the chemical in plastic bottles.

A search within the pod turned up the bottles of solution.

Those charged with Insurance Fraud were Steven Floyd Clemons, Jr, age 39, James Cooper, age 38, Joshua Fate Bagley, Jr., age 33, Anthony Goodwin, age 27, James "Freddie" Seaborn, age 37, Daniel Joseph Edwards, age 27, and J. Michael Pennington, age 31.

The two others who collected the cleaning solution/water mix were Terrance Scales, age 39, and Christopher Hardison, age 37. They were charged with Introduction of Contraband.