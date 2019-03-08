How Police are Keeping Track of Sex Offenders Living in FEMA Trailers Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Michael forced a countless number of people out of their homes, including sex offenders.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, two registered sex offenders are currently living in FEMA trailers. Panama City Police say more have been working in the area.

"We've had three or four transient sex offenders that have moved into our location. Most of those are short term stays for work purposes," said Detective Kristian Shaw of the Panama City Police Department.

If they are a permanent resident they must follow strict guidelines.

"They register. They give them all their information. Residence, cars owned, email addresses, facebook accounts. Everything," said Shaw.

Shaw says if an offender moves into an area they notify the public around them. "Anytime a sexual predator moves into Panama City, we go out and pass out flyers in a one-mile radius to all schools, daycares, anywhere that children congregate."

Since Hurricane Michael, Shaw says they haven't had any issues keeping track of the offenders in our area and it's business as usual. "If you're a sexual predator, we go do address verifications every three months, they are unannounced. We show up. Ask to see their cell phone, see if they have a facebook account they're not reporting."

If they fail to update police on their location, the offender will be arrested.

If you want to see if any sex offenders live in your area, click here.